6 Hilarious 'Game of Thrones' Related 'SNL' Sketches & Shorts (VIDEO)

Game of Thrones is coming to Saturday Night Live as star Kit Harington is poised to host the April 6 episode of the long-running NBC sketch comedy show.

But Harington's arrival on the New York City-based Studio 8H stage isn't the first time the show has poked fun at HBO's mega-hit. Between other stars hosting and the overall fandom surrounding Thrones, SNL hasn't shied away from the making the fantasy drama the basis for many of its skits.

Below we're rounding up a few of the show's best, from shorts to live sketches — the fun never ends when Game of Thrones and SNL collide.

Peter Dinklage Takes SNL Behind the Scenes

If you were ever wondering what it's like behind the scenes on a show like Game of Thrones, this short certainly captures a unique perspective. All is going well as Peter Dinklage discusses his character Tyrion working with Daenerys (played by Kate McKinnon in this instance) and her dragons. But the excitement turns sour when he realizes what that entails — an awkward CGI stand-in portrayed by Bobby Moynihan.

Jon Snow's Lengthy Ressurection

In this sketch, Jon Snow's resurrection is the focus as the SNL cast play out the scene from Thrones with a twist. Episode host Brie Larson and cast member Cecily Strong voice their frustrations from the corner about how long it takes for Melisandre (played by Kate McKinnon) to bring the beloved character back to life.

Game of Thrones Gets the Game Show Treatment

This sketch, featuring host Zach Galifianakis, Taran Killam, and Aidy Bryant as contestants in a game show hosted by Bill Hader, takes a frustrating turn when they receive non-Game of Thrones related questions. The sketch gets even better when series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau makes an appearance as himself, much to the superfans' surprise.

Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo

When Jason Momoa hosted SNL in late 2018, he revisited his character from the series in a public access TV talk show format. Hilarity ensues as various cast members appear as now-dead Game of Thrones characters. Among Drogo's guests? Hodor, the High Sparrow, Joffrey, Olenna, Oberyn and ... Brienne of Tarth (who isn't dead).

"George R.R. Martin" Drop by Weekend Update

Bobby Moynihan stepped into the Game of Thrones author's shoes for a segment on the SNL weekly sketch. In this case he discusses the varying names and creativity in his books, and what fans could expect from them.

Leslie Jones Shames Kit Harington

In a teaser for Harington's episode, he's forced into partaking in Game of Thrones super-fan Leslie Jones's fantasy reenactment, featuring makeshift props to bring her favorite scenes to life. When Harington grows tired of the playtime, he quits, but is quickly shamed for his decision in one of the funniest moments of the clip.

Game of Thrones, Final Season Premiere, Sunday, April 14, 9/8c, HBO

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC