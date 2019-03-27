HBO to Air 'Game of Thrones' Documentary a Week After the Series Finale

The final season of HBO's Game of Thrones may not have begun airing yet, but the network is already giving fans something to look forward to following the finale episode.

As a gift to fans, the network announced Wednesday that they'll air a two-hour feature documentary that chronicles the making of the final season titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. The exclusive documentary will air one week after the May 19 series finale on May 26 at 9/8c.

The film will also be available through HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and its partners' streaming platforms. British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay takes viewers behind the scenes as she embeds herself on the set of the series for its final season. See how the most ambitious and complicated season of Game of Thrones came together through this up close and personal lens.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch shows viewers the herculean effort that went into bringing the world of Westeros to life in studios, fields, and the car-parks of Northern Ireland. With unprecedented access, the film will follow the crew and cast as they deal with extreme weather, looming deadlines and a "fandom hungry for spoilers."

Get ready for an emotional, funny and heartbreaking story of creating a world and having to say goodbye to it. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is Finlay's eighth feature film and is produced by series creators David Benioff, D.B, Weiss and many others.

Game of Thrones: The Final Watch, Sunday, May 26, 9/8c, HBO