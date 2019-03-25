'Game of Thrones': Who Will Sit on the Iron Throne in the End? (POLL)

As we approach April 14, the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, which will serve as the series' last, gets ever closer.

And with that final season, fans will finally learn who will be seated on the Iron Throne in the end, if anyone at all. But as the threat of White Walkers remains — the army was last seen decimating the wall with the help of Daenerys's (Emilia Clarke) now-undead dragon — there's a chance that no one will take a seat in the coveted spot.

When Season 7 ended, a pregnant Cersei (Lena Headey) helmed the position, but will she maintain her role of power if the war between the living and the dead reaches King's Landing? There are so many questions to be answered, but a recently released poster has caused another flurry of speculation.

"The final season," an image featuring the iconic throne was captioned on Twitter. But upon closer inspection, the throne appeared to be melded with the head of dragon, which could mean a few different things. One possibility is that Daenerys takes the throne, another is that Cersei attacks Daenerys and her people while they fight the dead, or that one of them dies.

Honestly, anything could really happen, but we want you to let us know what you think. As the season continues to be shrouded in mystery, we're presenting a poll allowing readers to cast their vote on who they think will be sitting in the throne by the series' end.

Whether you pick someone you'd like to see take the throne, or someone you think will be seated there regardless of your opinion on them, vote how you see fit. Viewers have until May 19 when the finale airs, to submit their guesses.

Choose from a selection of 20 characters hailing from Westeros' many families, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) among others. Because when it comes to Game of Thrones, there are never enough options for the shocking storylines that surely lay ahead.

