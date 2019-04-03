Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Head to Court, May Not Plea Without Prison Time

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have both arrived in court today, April 3, to face charges relating to the college bribery scandal.

The two actresses, along with 13 other parents, are set to face a federal judge in Boston, which is where they — and the 50 other parents indicted in this case — have been charged.

Though Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be in attendance for the court date, Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, was not charged.

It’s unclear whether they will face jail time for their crimes, but a source connected to the prosecution told TMZ any plea will come with a recommendation that the parents serve jail time.

Felicity Huffman has arrived at Federal Court in Boston. @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/wM4U5moyvb — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) April 3, 2019

"You can't have people being treated differently because they have money. That's how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same,” the source shared.

However, if there is a plea bargain, the prosecutors will not have the final say in whether or not they go to jail. In fact, the judge will have the final say on what ends up happening.

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Scam The actresses are among 50 people named who allegedly paid as much as $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges.

Both Huffman and Loughlin each face up to five years in prison for committing mail fraud.

While Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California, Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 for someone to take the SAT for her eldest daughter.

