Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman College Scandal: Bob Saget & Melissa Joan Hart Sound Off

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman both appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, related to charges from the college admissions scandal. Neither actress entered a plea, and they've both been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Many of Loughlin and Huffman’s former co-stars have remained silent since the stars' arrest back in March, but Loughlin’s Full House cast mate Bob Saget shared an interesting tweet this week.

“So many people are lying these days, maybe they should change the tests in school to ‘false or false,'” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

This comes just a couple of days after Saget was asked about the scandal by TMZ.

“You love who you love in your life. I just love who I love. Candace [Cameron Bure] said it really good at the Kids Choice Awards. Love who you love,” he told reporters, referencing Bure’s speech at the KCAs, in which she said families stick together through the good and bad.

However, Saget isn’t the only actor to weigh in on the arrests. Melissa Joan Hart also shared her thoughts on the scandal this week.

“I don’t understand it, to be honest. The only benefit of the doubt that I would like to give them is that maybe they didn’t really — and maybe it’ll come out in the court case — but maybe they didn’t understand?” she said to People.

“If you’re trying to do something to help your child get ahead and someone has a legit business of helping kids get into college, maybe… Did he explain, ‘Maybe you could go to prison if we do this?’ I don’t want to say that they’re terrible people, because I don’t know.”

She continued, “It’s illegal and they shouldn’t have done it, and now they know better. Now we all know, right? We’ll all learn from that lesson.”