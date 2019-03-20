What're the Chances of Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Getting Prison Time?

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, are among 50 parents who could be facing prison time after getting involved in a massive college admissions bribery scandal.

Huffman is said to have paid $15,000 for someone to fix her daughter’s SAT scores, while Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly shelled out $500,000 to ensure their two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, would get into the University of Southern California.

Huffman was released on $250,000 bond, and Loughlin paid her bond, which was set at $1 million. They are both expected to return to court at the end of the month, but could these allegations actually land the actresses in jail?

The answer is of course complicated, though prison is definitely a possibility. But while they won’t get off with a slap on the wrist, some experts believe actual time behind bars won’t happen for these two.

“This is a federal prosecution brought forth by the Department of Justice that carries with it potential life-altering consequences for those involved. The stakes could not be higher,” legal expert James J. Leonard told People.

“A custodial term is always a possibility when you are charged with felonies. The question to ask is if it’s a probability, and in this case I don’t see it as a probability with respect to the parents involved.

“At the end of the day, we are talking about parents who tried to help their children. And crossed the line in doing so.”

Not to mention, neither Huffman nor Loughlin have accepted the severity of their charges just yet. “Neither actress knew this would become so serious,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They haven’t fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time.”

And though Huffman’s husband William H. Macy was not arrested, he is heartbroken over his wife’s arrest and how it has affected his family.

“Felicity is crushed, and her husband is heartbroken,” the source explained.