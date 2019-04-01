'When Calls the Heart' Cast Teases Show's Return Post-Lori Loughlin Legal Drama

Don’t worry, Hearties, When Calls the Heart will be coming back soon enough!

The Hallmark show has been on hiatus since star Lori Loughlin was arrested following her involvement in the college bribery scandal. The channel officially decided to cut ties with her after the news broke, but that doesn’t mean the show is gone for good.

In fact, Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter, shared a message for fans on Sunday, March 31.

"Thank you #hearties for your support and love and mostly your PATIENCE. I promise we will be back on the air and in your homes soon,” she wrote on Instagram.

And Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery, shared a video of himself getting ready to board a plane to Vancouver, which is where the show is filmed.

"Heading up north to work. Just wanted to wish everybody a happy weekend," he shared on Instagram.

When Calls the Heart is currently in the middle of its sixth season and is looking to move forward without Loughlin.

"With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes. That process has already begun,” they said in a statement after she was written out.

“Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3, to face felony charges.