How Will Abigail Stanton Leave 'When Calls the Heart'? 3 Theories on Lori Loughlin's Exit

Lori Loughlin has appeared on Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart since the show's first season in 2014, but that's about to change soon.

The actress was dismissed from the network's projects, including When Calls the Heart and the Garage Sale Mystery films, less than a week after news broke of her involvement in a college admissions scheme. Now, the fate of her character Abigail Stanton is up in the air as writers deal with her forthcoming exit.

When Calls the Heart is in the middle of airing its sixth season, so the change will likely come before the Season 6 finale. Below, we're proposing a few possibilities for Lori Loughlin's character below.

Abigail Dies

Certainly the most tragic option, this would give the show a fresh start as they mourn the loss of Abigail. When Calls the Heart is no stranger to death after Jack Thornton's (Daniel Lissing) off-screen demise in Season 5. But while Lissing seems to have chosen to exit, citing personal reasons, Loughlin was dismissed, which could mean Hallmark will take a different direction...

Abigail Is Recast

Perhaps Hallmark isn't ready to be done with Loughlin's beloved character just yet. If so, they could pursue recasting the role, allowing the show to continue without changing any storylines the writers had already set up for Season 7.

Abigail Leaves

Abigail is the mayor and thus attached closely to Hope Valley. That said, big enough news could take her out of town — maybe from distant family? Either way, this option seems less likely considering she'd probably take Cody (Carter Ryan Evancic) with her, and Hallmark may not want the young actor to be forced to exit, too.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see which route the powers that be over at Hallmark take!

