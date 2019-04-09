'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Teases Season 5's Big Musical Finale

"The great thing about our cast is that they're really up for anything," says Schitt's Creek cocreator and star Dan Levy. So in the second half of the comedy's fifth season, his costars are doing musical theater!

In the April 10 season finale, surly motel owner Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Patrick (Noah Reid), the boyfriend and business partner of Levy's character, David, are set to take the stage in the community production of Cabaret. But with Stevie nowhere to be found on opening night, it sounds like she may have a case of stage fright.

The storyline has showcased Hampshire's once aimless character, something Levy has wanted to do from the beginning. "She's starting to realize that if she puts her mind to things, anything is possible," he says. That's why Cabaret — Levy's favorite musical — seemed like the perfect choice for Stevie, who's cast as nightclub chanteuse Sally Bowles. "Both characters want more for themselves," he explains.

Will the locals deliver for David's demanding mom, ex–soap star Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara), who's directing? "I wanted the musical to not be a mess," Levy hints. "If it all works out, this could be a win for her as well, showing the town what she can do."

As proud as he is of the half hour, which he codirected, the younger Levy says fans shouldn't expect a full musical episode in the future. He thinks it would pull viewers out of the show's cozy, oddball reality. "Hopefully there will be enough music in the [finale] to satiate that [desire]."

Schitt's Creek, Season 5 Finale, Wednesday, April 10, 10/9c, Pop