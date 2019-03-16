Worth Watching: A Wedding on 'NCIS: LA,' '60 Minutes' to Monaco, Return of 'Trading Spaces,' 'While You Were Out,' 'Billions'

A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:

NCIS: LA (Sunday, 9/8c, CBS): Who said workplace romances weren't a good idea? The time has come for Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) to finally make it official with a deluxe outdoor wedding — but it wouldn't be NCIS if a little criminal rain didn't fall on the proceedings, in the form of arms dealer Anatoli Kirkin (Ravil Isyanov). Expect some surprises along the way as these luxuriantly coiffed special agents say their "I Do"s.

60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): Anderson Cooper rubs shoulders with European royalty in the tiny but well-heeled nation of Monaco, which harbors the most multi-millionaires per square foot of any country. He hangs with Prince Albert II (son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier) to get a lay of the scenic land, and takes a late-night ride with nightclub/restaurateur Flavio Briatore, who knows all the best after-hours joints.

Trading Spaces (Saturday, 8/7c, TLC) and While You Were Out (Saturday, 9/8c, TLC and HGTV): The iconic home makeover shows are back, but with a twist. Following its successful relaunch after a decade's absence last year, Trading Spaces opens its 10th season with host Paige Davis and her team of designers and carpenters tackling rooms inspired by the 1950s and 1970s. Happy Days! The Spaces spinoff While You Were Out takes on new dimensions in its comeback, with episodes airing simultaneously on TLC and HGTV: on TLC, focusing more on the homeowners; and on HGTV, taking a deeper dive into the makeovers in what is now more of a competition between rival design teams working on two neighborhood houses. In the opener, the challenge involves creating college football-themed rooms for two couples' unsuspecting husbands.

Billions (Sunday, 9/8c, Showtime): A thirst for revenge creates the strangest of scheming bedfellows in the fourth season of the darkly compelling financial drama, as sworn rivals Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) join forces to take down the foes who betrayed and weakened them last year. In Chuck's viewfinder: U.S. Attorney General Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown), who engineered the coup that cost Chuck his dream job. Hedge-fund king Axe has his sights set on turncoat protégé Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) and Russian oligarch Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich). It's not really appropriate to say, "May the best person win," because they're all pretty awful people.

Inside Weekend TV: Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer begins a three-episode arc as legendary DC Comics' villain Lex Luthor on The CW's Supergirl (Sunday, 8/7c). Furloughed from prison for health reasons, he visits sister Lena (Katie McGrath) to seek help for a cure — but naturally, she suspects other motives… The Reelz special Luke Perry: In His Own Words (Sunday, 9/8c) celebrates the late actor with his own reflections on his life and career in interviews, as well as conversations with co-stars from Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale… CNN's four-part documentary series Tricky Dick (Sunday, 9/8c) charts the rise and fall of President Richard Nixon, beginning with a look at his childhood and early political career… Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg hosts HLN's true-crime series Very Scary People (Sunday, 9/8c), with two-hour episodes profiling the most heinous of criminals, starting with serial murderer John Wayne Gacy… Olympic figure skaters and TV personalities Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinsky are guest voices on Fox's Family Guy (Sunday, 9/8c) when Meg (Mila Kunis) lands a spot on the U.S. Olympic team as a biathlete and competes in the Winter Games.