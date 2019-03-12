'NCIS: LA' Releases Some Revealing Sneak Peeks at the Densi Wedding (VIDEO)

NCIS: Los Angeles has released three new previews for the highly anticipated Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) wedding episode airing Sunday, March 17 on CBS.

They offer a glimpse at Densi's big day as well as the moments surrounding it and let's just say, we shouldn't expect a conventional wedding — this will be action-packed!

Below we're breaking down all of the previews ahead of the episode, "Till Death Do Us Part," and NCIS: LA fans won't be disappointed!

Episode Preview

In the teaser, a narrator invites viewers to sit in on a wedding that everyone's been waiting for as we get shots of the ceremony. We even see what appears to be Densi sealing their marriage with a kiss — swoon! — but as the narrator warns, "when NCIS: LA throws a party, you will be surprised who crashes it."

We're also shown various hand-to-hand fighting sequences, and then a car literally crashes through the wedding venue's wall! Who could be to blame?

Sneak Peek 1

In this clip, featuring Deeks, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks talks about a box Kensi gave him that contained "something he's always wanted," but because he's never opened it, he still doesn't know what's inside. When the guys ask him about it, Deeks realizes he can't remember where he put it, and he's supposed to open it before the wedding!

Sneak Peek 2

In a second clip, viewers are treated to a preview of Kensi's wedding prep as she greets her bridesmaids in the white dress. The women squeal in delight and tear up with emotion.

Don't miss the entire show when Densi's wedding episode "Till Death Do Us Part," airs Sunday, March 17.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS