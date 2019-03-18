The 'Friends' Cast's 6 Favorite Episodes Revealed — Could We Be Any More Excited?

When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, you can always count on Friends to put a smile on your face. The iconic series, which aired from 1994-2004, brought us laughter, tears, and quite a few memorable catch phrases. And now, thanks to Netflix and endless re-runs, we're all still talking about the show 15 years later.

Over the course of 10 seasons, there have been 236 hilarious episodes of Friends. While it's hard to choose just one, the show's cast — Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc — definitely have favorites.

11 Shows We Hope Never Leave Netflix (PHOTOS) After that 'Friends' scare, a look at that and 10 more shows that better be bingeable for years to come.

The One With the Blackout

The episode where New York City suffers from a power outage is a memorable one for Cox, who revealed during a Friends reunion in 2016 that it's "one of [her] favorites."

"I loved that. I loved the cat on [Ross’] back," Cox said. Schwimmer, who played Monica's brother, Ross, also has fond memories of that episode.

“I don’t know if I’d say it was my absolute favorite episode, but I loved doing [it]," he told Glamour in 2016.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The One With the Prom Video

Aniston, who played Rachel, has a soft spot for the flashback episodes. In "The One With the Prom Video", a home video from the '80s reveals Monica and Rachel getting ready for their senior prom as Ross gawked at Rachel from afar.

"I always loved the flashbacks. I always loved when we would have things like flashback to fat Monica and Rachel pre-nose job and Ross with his afro," she said in 2016.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The One With the Holiday Armadillo

"'The One With the Holiday Armadillo' was fun! I mean, it was really fun," Schwimmer said of the episode where Ross dresses up as an armadillo to teach his son, Ben, about Hanukkah. The actor revealed in 2016 that he hopes to one day show his daughter Cleo, now 7, that episode.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The One with George Stephanopoulos

As for his favorite Joey moment, LeBlanc's is from the earlier episodes.

"I remember the episode where the boys went to a Rangers game and Ross was hit in the face with the puck, and we’re sitting in the emergency room and Joey of course has the puck," he said. "He somehow got it. And Schwimmer’s got the bandage of his face."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The One With Joey's New Brain

Kudrow, who played Phoebe, told E! in 2017 that her favorite episode is from Season 7.

"When Ross was learning to play, wanted to play the bagpipes," she said while laughing. "He says, 'Sing along,' and Phoebe does. And he's playing 'Celebrate' by Kool and the Gang. It's so stupid and funny."

The One With Ross' New Girlfriend

Perry, who played Chandler, revealed on Good Morning America in 2017 that his favorite one-liner came from "The One With Ross' New Girlfriend."

In the episode, Joey struggles to remember how old he was when he got his first suit. "I was 15. No, wait...16. No, excuse me, 15," he says. "Alright, when was 1990?"

To which Chandler replies, "OK, you have to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance!"