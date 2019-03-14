Behind the Scenes of the 'Big Bang Theory' Cover Shoot With Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki (VIDEO)

During the photoshoot with Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco in Culver City, CA on February 19, 2019

It's the end of an era, not only for the series finale of The Big Bang Theory but also for the show to be a part of a TV Guide Magazine cover!

The CBS's hit sitcom and its stars have appeared on multiple covers over the years, but for the current issue — which includes an oral history with the entire cast, producers and key guests stars — Kaley Cuoco (Penny) and Johnny Galecki (Leonard) were front and center.

Shot in Culver City, California, on February 19, 2019, the cover shoot was full of joy but there was also a hint of sadness in the air as the two stars reminisced about the early days of the show — like Kaley not getting a part in the unaired original pilot before ultimately coming back for the retooled version and, of course, nailing the role of Penny. They also discussed the series' final episode, which airs as a one-hour series finale on May 16 on CBS.

True to form, Cuoco and Galecki are beyond comfortable together. They had a lot of fun during the shoot and in the subsequent interview on the set with TV Guide Magazine's West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman.

Check out this behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot, including the stars looking back on one of their earlier cover shoots, which involved a pool and some champagne. And, of course, pick up the latest copy of TV Guide Magazine on newsstands now.

