Former Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Savannah Chrisley are addressing Todd and his wife, Julie’s pardon from President Donald Trump after the pair were recently released from prison.

The father and daughter duo appeared before cameras in a press conference where they openly answered questions. “I want to thank, first and foremost, my lord and savior, because that’s who got me through it,” Todd began his address to the press. “I want to thank President Trump, I want to thank the administration, I want to thank Alice Johnson, I want to thank every person that has prayed for us that has stayed in the fight and that fought for the truth to come out.”

As Todd painted a picture of his experience, he noted, “As bad as this experience has been, there’s also been a lot of blessings to come from it. I have met some wonderful men, I have listened to some horrific stories about things that have gone on in our system.”

Regarding Todd and Julie’s release, Savannah stated, “The biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon,” to which Todd said, “That’s something I would’ve done.”

As for the family reunion that ensued upon Todd and Julie’s release, Savannah shared, “I think for me, obviously I went to pick up my dad, and when he walked out it was just such an overwhelming feeling. The last time I was there, I was dropping him off and watching him walk away. So I think watching him walk towards me, I was an absolute disaster.”

She further revealed that she and her father FaceTimed with the president following his release. “I was grateful for our family to all be back in the same room.”

When asked if he had any remorse for the actions that led him to prison, Todd said, “I would have remorse if it was something I did.” When the reported pointed out that Julie had apologized for the crimes she was convicted of, Todd countered, “Your placed in a position as a defendant to either bow down and kiss the ass of the Department of Justice, and accept responsibility for things you did not do in order to avoid a stronger sentence. And the corruption that went on in our case is going to continue to unfold.”

As for seeing his wife again, Todd described it as “overwhelming.” He went on to say, “Julie and I have been together for over 30 years and she is my best friend, we have raised our children together, a grandchild who is now my legal daughter… and we’ve had all the ups and downs.” He concluded, “It was great to be home, no matter where that is, as long as she’s there, it’s home.”

Meanwhile, one reporter asked Todd about the perception that he and Julie were pardoned because of their status. He acknowledged this reality as he said, “I understand it. That’s not something that you can look at and say, ‘Well, that had nothing to do with it.’ I don’t know if it did or it didn’t because I wasn’t involved in the process.”

When Todd was asked about the future and whether his family would remain settled in Nashville, he said, “Nashville will always hold a very special place in our hearts, but we have other plans.” He added, “We will probably always have a presence here.”

Upon being pardoned, Todd explained that he was in disbelief over the news. “I remember walking back from the phone and just feeling numb.”

So, when can fans possibly anticipate the Chrisley family’s return to TV? “Obviously we had been filming and we had just wrapped filming… and then we get the call that they had been pardoned so we picked right back up and we’re excited because I think this new show is going to give… people a look into the trial and things that we went through, and we’re gonna set the record straight… But it comes full circle cause we go back, and then we get to the point where mom and dad are pardoned, and now we move forward with our lives.”

Stay tuned for more, and catch the press conference above.