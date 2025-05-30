Joy Reid Reveals New Show and Talks ‘New Chapter’ After MSNBC Firing

Joy Reid has revealed a new career move after her firing from MSNBC. The Joy Reid Show, a video podcast, will be launched on Monday, June 9, and film from Washington D.C.

The podcast will roll out new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on YouTube and major podcast distributors. However, the plan is to extend to five episodes per week later this year. The Monday and Wednesday episodes will have Reid doing analysis, commentary, and interviews with guests. The first guests include Newark Mayor and 2025 gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka, comedian and writer Amber Ruffin, and former South African Ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool. The Friday episodes will be called “Freestyle Fridays,” where her fans, along with her Substack subscribers, get to send in questions that she will answer.

“The Joy Reid Show marks an exciting new chapter in my career. Podcasting has evolved into one of the most respected platforms for storytelling and journalism, and I truly believe I’m stepping into this space at the perfect time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m bringing conversations that challenge, uplift, and connect, all rooted in my voice and perspective. I’m excited for where it will take us.”

On February 23, Reid, along with Alex Wagner were the first two let go from the network in a major overhaul. They both had weeknight primetime slots on the cable news channel. The shake-up came shortly after Rebecca Kutler replaced Rashida Jones as MSNBC president.

The ReidOut ran for four seasons and featured one-on-one conversations with politicians and news anchors.

In a trailer for The Joy Reid Show, obtained exclusively by THR, Reid shares, “People want trusted voices, and not just on cable news. I mean, cable is expensive.”

“This podcast gives me the space to be all of me — smart, skeptical, curious, joyful, and sometimes just plain fired up,” she told Variety. “It’s a platform where I can unpack the headlines, sit with brilliant thinkers, challenge power, and also just vibe with the culture. ‘The Joy Reid Show’ is where real conversations happen — without the limits of traditional TV. I’m excited to go deeper, laugh louder, and speak more freely than ever before.”

The Joy Reid Show, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting June 9, wherever podcasts stream