‘Friends & Neighbors’ Finale, Bono’s Musical Autobiography, a Cole Porter Classic, Lester Holt Signs Off from ‘Nightly News’

Apple TV+

Your Friends & Neighbors

Season Finale

In one of his meatiest roles since his Mad Men breakthrough, Jon Hamm simmers handsomely as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, an unhappily divorced Hudson Valley titan whose life has collapsed since being forced out of his hedge-fund job. In the darkly satirical dramedy’s Season 1 finale, Coop is now an upscale-suburban pariah after being charged with murder, a crime for which he’s been framed — but by whom? What no one knows about is his side hustle as a cat burglar of his wealthy neighbors’ luxury goods, and while climactic twists suggest Coop could yet get some aspects of his old life back, is that what he wants? We’ll find out when the show returns for a second season.

Apple TV+

Bono: Stories of Surrender

Special

“I was born with my fists up,” says Bono in a revealing autobiographical special adapted from his one-man show that was based on his memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Part concert, part confessional therapy session, Bono’s showcase from the Beacon Theatre includes reflections on his Irish upbringing, his family, friends and career. “These are the tall tales of a short rock star,” he puckishly promises. (An immersive version is available for viewing in 180-degree on Apple Vision Pro.)

Johan Persson

Great Performances

9/8c

It’s “Too Darn Hot” to “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” in a “Wunderbar” production from London’s West End of Cole Porter’s 1948 musical classic, a farcical backstage twist on The Taming of the Shrew. Tony winner Stephanie J. Block stars opposite Irish actor Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) as the combative stage couple, Lilli Vanessi and her ex, Fred Graham, as Great Performances’ annual “Broadway’s Best” series closes on a tuneful high. As always, the gangsters (played here by Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun) nearly steal the show with their irresistible vaudevillian soft-shoe.

Patrick Randak / NBC

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas

6:30/5:30c

It’s the end of an evening-news era for Lester Holt, 66, the unassuming newsman who in June 2015 became the first Black male solo anchor of a nightly broadcast-network newscast. After a decade at the helm, during which time he was ranked in a 2018 poll as America’s most trusted anchor, Holt is stepping down to work full-time in longform journalism for Dateline NBC, which he’ll continue to anchor. Tom Llamas takes over the weeknight anchor role on Monday.

Apple TV+

Murderbot

Currently delivering some of TV’s best cliffhangers in its punchy, deliciously short episodes, the comedic sci-fi adventure spends most of this week’s outing in action mode, with Murderbot (a droll Alexander Skarsgård) outmatched by a more advanced security cyborg in a habitat littered by dead bodies. Brutally battered and losing function, retreating into fractured memories of the cheesy TV serials to which it’s devoted, the bot worries it will be forced to turn on its human clients, who are divided over leaving the security unit to its own fate. Stay tuned!

