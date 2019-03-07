Jason Priestley Posts Heartbreaking Message for '90210' Co-Star Luke Perry

Jason Priestley is remembering his late friend Luke Perry following his tragic passing on Monday, March 4.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of himself with Perry and wrote an emotional caption regarding his death.

"It's taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this. My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared,” he wrote.

“Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today. If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well."

He continued, "The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke. Goodnight Sweet Prince."

Perry’s passing has been very hard for the rest of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast, including the actor's longtime friend Shannen Doherty.

Doherty shared an emotional post on Instagram and reflected on her friendship with Perry.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts,” she wrote.

“But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Along with the social media tributes, the Wednesday, March 6 episode of Riverdale, on which Perry played Fred Andrews, was dedicated to the late actor.