Hollywood Reacts to Luke Perry's Death: 'Rest in Love and Peace, Friend'

Samantha Lear
Art Streiber/The CW

Fans and celebrities alike were left reeling on Monday, March 4, when they learned that actor Luke Perry had died at the age of 52.

The actor, who suffered a stroke last week, was best known for his role in the '90s as Dylan McKay in the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. Most recently, Perry has starred on The CW's Riverdale as Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

After news of the actor's passing broke, Perry's Riverdale and 90210 cast mates and crew, as well as other Hollywood stars, reacted to the loss.

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and the CW said in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

