Hollywood Reacts to Luke Perry's Death: 'Rest in Love and Peace, Friend'

Fans and celebrities alike were left reeling on Monday, March 4, when they learned that actor Luke Perry had died at the age of 52.

The actor, who suffered a stroke last week, was best known for his role in the '90s as Dylan McKay in the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. Most recently, Perry has starred on The CW's Riverdale as Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

After news of the actor's passing broke, Perry's Riverdale and 90210 cast mates and crew, as well as other Hollywood stars, reacted to the loss.

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and the CW said in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

Scroll down to see how Perry's friends and peers are paying tribute on social media:

Oh God. I’m heart sick. I love you Luke. You were an angel and a friend to me. Loss for words. #LukePerry — emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019

As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks. ❤️ #lukeperry #90210 pic.twitter.com/8QA4SEipqB — kathleen robertson (@kathleenrobert7) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

My friend Luke Perry has left us. I will miss you. We are all here for such a short time. We need to love each other and have compassion. That is all. And that’s all it’s ever been. — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob. Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry, you were such a good man. Damn. Love to his loved ones. — donal logue (@donallogue) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

This is so so sad. Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy, his ex-wife, and his family and friends. Thinking of them all today.💔 #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/1vbzN6Xvst — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 4, 2019

Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/YZq59joDK3 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a very nice regular humble hardworking guy and a Father. Very sad to hear this. Damn, so young.#LukePerry — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken. This can’t be real. Luke is one of the most kind, down to earth and hard-working men in this business. Gutted for his family, and friends. He was so young. Damnit. Praying. — justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) March 4, 2019

So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019