Stars Show Their Support for 'Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek After Cancer Diagnosis

On Wednesday, we got the upsetting news that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer via a personal message directly from the TV personality.

In his message to fans and viewers, Trebek said he plans to fight and beat the odds when it comes to his prognosis, stating, "I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also. I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek, who has hosted the daily game show for 35 years, is an undisputed pop cultural icon, so it's not surprising to see many have shared words of support following his health update. And his call for prayers and well wishes were met from stars and fans alike.

Below we're rounding up the many kind words and supportive statements on social media.

One of Jeopardy!'s best-known competitors and recent All-Star Games participant Ken Jennings shared a few tweets for the host.

I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

One thing I know for a fact: Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him...I hope that’s a comfort. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

And I hope some very good L.A. oncologists are getting ready to have their mispronunciations corrected. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

All-Star Games champ, Brad Rutter, also shared some kind words.

Oh my God. If anyone can beat this, you can. Sending heartfelt good thoughts and best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. We love you, Uncle Alex! https://t.co/D9PqihFJUh — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) March 6, 2019

Trebek's fellow daytime host, Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak, was among the first to reach out to his peer on Twitter.

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Another fellow host, American Idol's Ryan Seacrest, commended his legacy and his bravery.

Alex Trebek - you are one of the greatest leaders and class acts in show business. Your level of grace, even in the face of adversity, is admirable and second to none. Stay strong and keep the faith, Alex. We are with you all the way! https://t.co/mBvVWZNpzU — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 7, 2019

Songstress and superstar Cher sent positive vibes Trebek's way by recalling her own memories of watching Jeopardy! over the years.

Sending Love & Prayers To Alex Trebek🙏🏻.I’ve Been Playing JEOPARDY With Him Since I Was In My 20’s,..Ahhh..30’s,

🤔Hhmm…40’s😱,..50’s🤔, OMG..60’s🤔

I’LL NEVER BE TOO OLD TO

PLAY.

SON Used To Say

”Cher…You’re Such a Kid”👧🏻 — Cher (@cher) March 7, 2019

Dancing with the Stars' host Tom Bergeron presented his well wishes in the form of a Jeopardy! clue and answer.

Category: Game Show Hosts. Clue: This class act will kick cancer’s ass. Answer: Who is @Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 7, 2019

Busy Philipps sent Trebek hearts in her message.

Sending so much love to Alex Trebek❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HFTN56qBEF — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) March 7, 2019

Single Parents's Brad Garrett tweeted to the host.

Sending the wonderful and kind Alex Trebek and his beautiful family nothing but love and strength. #AlexTrebek #fuckcancer — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) March 7, 2019

Actor Ike Barinholtz spoke for many when he tweeted about Trebek's TV longevity.

Alex Trebek is hands down the person I've seen on my TV the most over the years and @Jeopardy is one of my favorite shows ever. Pulling for you Alex! #fuckcancer https://t.co/eGIXaR3Jo2 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 6, 2019

And many more spread their messages of support and hope for Trebek's recovery.

Our hearts go out to you, #Alextrebek, a member of our Disney-ABC family for so long. We admire your courage and determination, and in the words of Winston Churchill: “never, never, never, never give up!” — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 6, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go out to #AlexTrebek - you will beat this. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 7, 2019

Sending best wishes to Alex Trebek, aka Alex Lebek, host of RiddleQuest pic.twitter.com/1CYARVlsil — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) March 6, 2019

Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek. You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/CcXhVtqUT8 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 6, 2019

Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend https://t.co/W0JJnlS6LY — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 6, 2019