Stars Show Their Support for 'Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek After Cancer Diagnosis

Meaghan Darwish
Jeopardy!/YouTube

On Wednesday, we got the upsetting news that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer via a personal message directly from the TV personality.

In his message to fans and viewers, Trebek said he plans to fight and beat the odds when it comes to his prognosis, stating, "I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also. I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Reveals Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)

'I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working... I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease,' he said.

Trebek, who has hosted the daily game show for 35 years, is an undisputed pop cultural icon, so it's not surprising to see many have shared words of support following his health update. And his call for prayers and well wishes were met from stars and fans alike.

Below we're rounding up the many kind words and supportive statements on social media.

'Jeopardy!' Crowns an 'All-Star Games' $1 Million Winner in Epic Finale

Pressure was no match for these champs.

One of Jeopardy!'s best-known competitors and recent All-Star Games participant Ken Jennings shared a few tweets for the host.

All-Star Games champ, Brad Rutter, also shared some kind words.

Trebek's fellow daytime host, Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak, was among the first to reach out to his peer on Twitter.

Another fellow host, American Idol's Ryan Seacrest, commended his legacy and his bravery.

Songstress and superstar Cher sent positive vibes Trebek's way by recalling her own memories of watching Jeopardy! over the years.

Dancing with the Stars' host Tom Bergeron presented his well wishes in the form of a Jeopardy! clue and answer.

Busy Philipps sent Trebek hearts in her message.

Single Parents's Brad Garrett tweeted to the host.

Actor Ike Barinholtz spoke for many when he tweeted about Trebek's TV longevity.

And many more spread their messages of support and hope for Trebek's recovery.

