'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Reveals Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)

A day after Jeopardy! crowned its first All-Star Games winners, host Alex Trebek has shared some serious news regarding his health.

The long-time TV personality revealed in a video message that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, sharing the news in the straightforward and positive manner for which he's known.

"It's in keeping with my long-time policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health," he began in the clip.

"So, therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer."

He went on to talk about the prognosis and statistics but maintained that he's intending to continue to fulfill his duties on the show and beat the odds.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also. I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek then quipped that he has to survive, considering his recently signed contract which requires him to host the game show for three more years through 2022. We're holding you to it, Alex!