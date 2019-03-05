Luke Perry Had 'No Interest' in Returning to '90210' Before His Death

Fox announced the revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 on Wednesday, February 27 — the same Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke.

Perry sadly passed away days later, but sources are saying the actor had no interest in joining the revived show. In fact, his former co-star Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh in the show's original '90s run, said a number of years ago that the 52-year-old would never return.

“I can honestly tell you that Luke has no interest in coming back to the show,” Priestley told Us Weekly back in 2008.

As previously mentioned, Fox announced last week that much of the original cast — Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green — will be returning to play “heightened versions of themselves.”

Shannen Doherty is also not going to be a part of the series, at least as of now, and the six episodes are set to air over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Riverdale actor’s rep released a statement following his tragic death on Monday.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” the statement reads.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

A number of Perry’s former co-stars shared emotional tributes on Instagram, including Ziering.

“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years,” he wrote.

“May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.”