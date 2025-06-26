Todd & Julie Chrisley Talk Emotional Reunion After Not Speaking for 2 Years

Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s post-prison reunion was an emotional one.

The couple opened up about speaking to each other for the first time in “28 months” in their sit-down interview with Lara Trump on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump, which will air on Saturday, June 28, at 9/8c.

Julie described seeing Todd for the first time since they started their prison sentences as “surreal” but noted that the interaction was anything but “awkward.” Todd agreed, stating that his wife was “in my spirit the entire time.”

Todd continued to gush about his wife, saying it felt like “home” when he hugged her and that she was the “same woman” she had been the last time he saw her. However, Todd stated that he and Julie have both been “changed” by their time behind bars and are glad that they did. Otherwise, their experiences would have been “wasted.”

The couple was joined by their kids, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, for the TV interview, marking their first onscreen family reunion since they were released from prison. (The couple also share son Chase Chrisley and are the adoptive parents of their granddaughter, Chloe. Todd shares his eldest two children, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry.)

Todd and Julie were indicted on fraud charges back in 2019 and later found guilty of tax evasion in 2022. They began serving their combined 19-year sentence in January 2023. Todd and Julie’s sentences were later reduced by two years and 14 months, respectively, later that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My View with Lara Trump (@myviewfnc)

The reality TV duo were granted full pardons by President Donald Trump last month. “I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” the president said in a May 27 X video, informing Savannah of her parents’ prison release over the phone. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life.”

Savannah celebrated the decision on her Instagram Live shortly after, stating, “It still doesn’t feel real, I’m freaking out so I’m going to go and prepare to go pick up my parents.”

Todd and Julie recalled finding out about their pardons in a sneak peek clip of their My View with Lara Trump interview released on Wednesday, June 25. “I called Savannah one more time, and she said, ‘He did it. He signed,’ and I just started busted out crying,” Julie shared. “And then I just hung up. I was so nervous, like, I just hung up.”

She continued, “And everybody was just looking at me because, unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news. So, they’re like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘I am. I’m getting out of here!’”

Todd, for his part, said a prison worker was surprised by his calm reaction to the pardon news. “I said, ‘Well, they don’t need to be worrying about me now. Hell, if I’m pardoned, I’m great!”