'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival Series Coming to Fox This Summer

Beverly Hills, 90210 is coming back to the small screen!

Original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will all be returning for a six-episode series that is set to air on Fox. Notably Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, who played Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay, respectively, will not be returning.

The show will simply be called 90210, just like the reboot series that aired from 2008 to 2013, and is being written and executive produced by Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

According to Fox, the original cast will be playing heightened versions of themselves, not their characters from the television show. The show will also be inspired by their real-life relationships and friendships, and it is set to air this summer.

"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running,” the description of the show reads.

“But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?"

FOX made the announcement on the show's new Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram Welcome home. 90210 returns this summer on @FOXTV. #90210onFOX A post shared by 90210 (@90210onfox) on Feb 27, 2019 at 10:03am PST

“Welcome home. 90210 returns this summer on @FOXTV. #90210onFOX,” the caption read.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons between 1990 to 2000.



90210, Coming Summer 2019, Fox