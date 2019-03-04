Luke Perry, Star of 'Riverdale' & '90210,' Dies at 52

Days after it was revealed that Luke Perry had suffered a stroke, it was announced Monday that the actor has passed away at 52.

Perry, who was born in Mansfield, Ohio, became a household name with his role as Dylan McKay in the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. Most recently, Perry has starred on The CW's Riverdale as Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

Just before Perry's stroke, some of his co-stars announced the return of 90210 in the form of a revival miniseries without the actor. Since the news of his stroke, costars past and present had been sending get well wishes ahead of Perry's passing.

He appeared in a slew of other shows over the years including Loving, Another World, Oz, Jeremiah and voice work for The Incredible Hulk and Biker Mice From Mars.

Despite Perry's passing, he will appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in which he'll play real-life Canadian actor Wayne Maunder who played Scott Lancer in the series Lancer. The actor is survived by two children, daughter Sophie and son Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy.

His rep Arnold Robinson told The Hollywood Reporter, "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," he concluded.