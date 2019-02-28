Luke Perry Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering a Massive Stroke

Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry has been hospitalized following a reported massive stroke.

According to TMZ, on Wednesday morning, someone at Perry's Sherman Oaks home made a call to the fire department for emergency attention. At this time, further details on the veteran TV star's condition are unknown.

A rep for the actor gave a statement to People on his condition, saying, “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

The 52-year-old currently plays Fred Andrews, the father of KJ Apa's Archie Andrews, on The CW hit series Riverdale. Perry has recently been shooting scenes for the show in L.A. on the Warner Bros. lot.

News of the occurrence reveals that the stroke took place on the same day Fox announced the revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 with his former costars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Gabrielle Carteris. Perry, who played Dylan McKay in the original '90s series, hasn't signed onto the project.

