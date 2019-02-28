'The Cool Kids': Joanna Cassidy's Joanie Makes an Impression on Hank (VIDEO)

In this week's episode of The Cool Kids, things heat up when Margaret's (Vicki Lawrence) friend Joanie — guest star Joanna Cassidy (Blade Runner, Six Feet Under, Odd Mom Out) — is welcomed into the group.

TV Insider has your first look at "The Cool Kids Plus One," and it appears that Joanie's really hit it off with Hank (David Alan Grier), much to the group's displeasure.

And according to the episode's logline, even more drama will go down when Margaret focuses too much on Joanie and neglects the guys in the process. When Joanie considers moving to Shady Meadows herself, the guys come up with a plan to prevent that from happening.

Ultimately, Hank becomes distracted during their mission as Joanie makes quite the impression on him. In the exclusive clip below, we see Sid (Leslie Jordan) and Margaret sitting together as Gorgeous George (Rod McCrary) signs Charlie's (Martin Mull) arm cast. That's when Hank and Joanie suddenly strut in together.

When Margaret notices that Hank looks a little too happy, she deduces what's transpired between them. "Oh, Joanie, you didn't?" she asks her friend. "I did," Joanie answers.

Could this development derail the men's plan to stop Joanie from moving in? Fans will have to tune in to find out!

The Cool Kids, Fridays, 8:30/7:30c, Fox