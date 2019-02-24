Did the Oscars 2019 Work Without a Host? (POLL)

For the first time since 1989, the Oscars went without a host this year.

After the show offered the hosting job to Kevin Hart, controversy ensued and the search for a new emcee stalled. In the past few days, a rumor swelled that Whoopi Goldberg would be the host, as she was out sick all week from The View (her co-hosts denied the rumors).

Oscars 2019: The Winners List Here's everyone who has taken home an Academy Award tonight.

Instead, the show stuck to its guns and went without a host. However, they did hint at what could have been by opening with the terrific trio of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler (both previous hosts of the Golden Globes) and Maya Rudolph, who showed us what they would have done if they were the hosts (though they reportedly turned down the opportunity).

A few of this year's presenters proved themselves ready for the task of hosting in coming years: Keegan Michael-Key floated down from the sky with an umbrella to announce Mary Poppins Returns' original song "The Place Where Lost Things Go," and Trevor Noah cited his South African heritage to great comedic effect introducing Best Picture nominee Black Panther.

Then, there was energetic presenter pair Awkwafina and John Mulaney, who were just happy to be there, emerging for some on social media as frontrunners to host next year's ceremony.

The ceremony ended closer to its designated end time than in previous years, and seemed to give more time for speeches to those accepting awards.

With the lack of a host came a lack of gimmicks. There were no manufactured "viral moments," like last year's hot dog cannon with Armie Hammer or Ellen's "world's greatest selfie" and pizza delivery in 2014. And maybe that wasn't a bad thing?

How do you think the show went without a host?