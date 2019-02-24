Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List
At long last, we're wrapping up awards season with tonight's Oscars 2019!
On Sunday, February 24, ABC is airing the 91st Annual Academy Awards, and the year's best and brightest in film, from first-timers like Rami Malek to longtime nominees like Glenn Close, are up for the major awards.
Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Best Documentary
Free Solo — WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice — WINNER
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Costume Design
The Favourite
Black Panther — WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Production Design
The Favourite
Black Panther — WINNER
Roma
Mary Poppins Returns
First Man
Best Cinematography
The Favourite
Roma — WINNER
Cold War
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born
Best Sound Editing
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Black Panther
Best Sound Mixing
A Star Is Born
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
First Man
Black Panther
Best Foreign Language Film
Cold War
Shoplifters
Never Look Away
Capernaum
Roma — WINNER
Best Film Editing
Vice
The Favourite
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
Best Animated Feature
Mirai
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER
Best Animated Short
Animal Behavior
Bao — WINNER
One Small Step
Weekends
Late Afternoon
Best Documentary Short
Black Sheep
Period. End of Sentence — WINNER
End Game
A Night at the Garden
Lifeboat
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
First Man — WINNER
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Christopher Robin
Best Live Action Short
Marguerite
Skin — WINNER
Detainment
Fauve
Mother
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
Roma
First Reformed
Vice
Green Book — WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman — WINNER
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther — WINNER
Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Shallow," A Star Is Born — WINNER
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"I'll Fight," RBG
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Best Picture
The Favourite
Green Book — WINNER
Vice
A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma