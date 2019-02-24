Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

At long last, we're wrapping up awards season with tonight's Oscars 2019!

On Sunday, February 24, ABC is airing the 91st Annual Academy Awards, and the year's best and brightest in film, from first-timers like Rami Malek to longtime nominees like Glenn Close, are up for the major awards.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Best Documentary

Free Solo — WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice — WINNER

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Costume Design

The Favourite

Black Panther — WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design

The Favourite

Black Panther — WINNER

Roma

Mary Poppins Returns

First Man

Best Cinematography

The Favourite

Roma — WINNER

Cold War

Never Look Away

A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Black Panther

Best Sound Mixing

A Star Is Born

Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

First Man

Black Panther

Best Foreign Language Film

Cold War

Shoplifters

Never Look Away

Capernaum

Roma — WINNER

Best Film Editing

Vice

The Favourite

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Best Animated Feature

Mirai

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER

Best Animated Short

Animal Behavior

Bao — WINNER

One Small Step

Weekends

Late Afternoon

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep

Period. End of Sentence — WINNER

End Game

A Night at the Garden

Lifeboat

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

First Man — WINNER

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Christopher Robin

Best Live Action Short

Marguerite

Skin — WINNER

Detainment

Fauve

Mother

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

Roma

First Reformed

Vice

Green Book — WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman — WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther — WINNER

Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Shallow," A Star Is Born — WINNER

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"I'll Fight," RBG

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Picture

The Favourite

Green Book — WINNER

Vice

A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Roma