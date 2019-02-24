Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

At long last, we're wrapping up awards season with tonight's Oscars 2019!

On Sunday, February 24, ABC is airing the 91st Annual Academy Awards, and the year's best and brightest in film, from first-timers like Rami Malek to longtime nominees like Glenn Close, are up for the major awards.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Marina de Tavira, Roma

Best Documentary

Free Solo — WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice — WINNER
Border
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Costume Design

The Favourite
Black Panther — WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design

The Favourite
Black Panther — WINNER
Roma
Mary Poppins Returns
First Man

Best Cinematography

The Favourite
Roma — WINNER
Cold War
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Black Panther

Best Sound Mixing

A Star Is Born
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
First Man
Black Panther

Best Foreign Language Film

Cold War
Shoplifters
Never Look Away
Capernaum
Roma — WINNER

Best Film Editing

Vice
The Favourite
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Best Animated Feature

Mirai
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER

Best Animated Short

Animal Behavior
Bao — WINNER
One Small Step
Weekends
Late Afternoon

Best Documentary Short

Black Sheep
Period. End of Sentence — WINNER
End Game
A Night at the Garden
Lifeboat

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
First Man — WINNER
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Christopher Robin

Best Live Action Short

Marguerite
 Skin — WINNER
Detainment
Fauve
Mother

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
Roma
First Reformed
Vice
Green Book — WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman — WINNER
Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther — WINNER
Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Shallow," A Star Is Born — WINNER
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"I'll Fight," RBG
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Picture

The Favourite
Green Book — WINNER
Vice
A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma

