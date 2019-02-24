Oscars 2019: Watch All of the Night's Musical Performances (VIDEOS)

The 91st Academy Awards kicked off with a bang as legendary rock band Queen opened the show alongside frequent collaborator Adam Lambert. And that was just the beginning, as a number of showstopping performances of the Best Song nominees proceeded.

Below, we're rounding up all of the of the major numbers from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born homage with "Shallow" to Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "I'll Fight" from RBG. Watch them and let us know what you thought about these musical moments in the comments.

*Note: performances are being added throughout the evening.

Adam Lambert and Queen "We Will Rock You" & "We Are The Champions" (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Jennifer Hudson "I'll Fight" (RBG)

Bette Midler "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns)

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Шилдэг дууны төрөлд нэр дэвшээд байгаа The ballad of buster scruggs киноны "When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings" дууг дуулж байна. Кино бол тасархай кино шүү pic.twitter.com/A3LZAjRkyW — Д.Золбоо (@zobonod) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow" (A Star Is Born)