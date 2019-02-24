Oscars 2019: Watch All of the Night's Musical Performances (VIDEOS)

Meaghan Darwish
ABC

The 91st Academy Awards kicked off with a bang as legendary rock band Queen opened the show alongside frequent collaborator Adam Lambert. And that was just the beginning, as a number of showstopping performances of the Best Song nominees proceeded.

Below, we're rounding up all of the of the major numbers from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born homage with "Shallow" to Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "I'll Fight" from RBG. Watch them and let us know what you thought about these musical moments in the comments.

Oscars 2019: The Winners List

Oscars 2019: The Winners List

Here's everyone who has taken home an Academy Award tonight.

*Note: performances are being added throughout the evening.

Adam Lambert and Queen "We Will Rock You" & "We Are The Champions" (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Oscars 2019: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

See the nominees, presenters and performers.

Jennifer Hudson "I'll Fight" (RBG)

Bette Midler "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns)

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Oscars 2019: Where You've Seen the Nominees on TV (PHOTOS)

Oscars 2019: Where You've Seen the Nominees on TV (PHOTOS)

From Lady Gaga to Mahershala Ali and beyond.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper "Shallow" (A Star Is Born)

AlertMe