What Did Caelynn & Cassie Say on 'The Bachelor'? Inside Why Colton Is Being Warned

Colton Underwood can’t catch a break. The 27-year-old has had his fair share of tears throughout this season of The Bachelor, and with four contestants left vying for his heart, the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. (Enter: Fence jump.)

Despite countless warnings from the other women, Colton still chose to give roses to finalists Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph, who both allegedly have had "disheartening conversations" that could prove they’re *gasp* here for the wrong reasons.

But what exactly did Caelynn and Cassie say to lead the other women to question their motives? Let's dig a little deeper into what finalist Tayshia revealed to Colton about the two frontrunners.

They want to be the next Bachelorette

“I feel like Cassie and Caelynn aren't genuine,” Tayshia said. "They're already talking about, you know, being the next Bachelorette.”

Considering Caelynn and Cassie have officially made it to the final four, it’s not exactly surprising that they may have thought about the potential of becoming the next season’s lead. Colton can only choose one girl at the end of this whole thing, leaving the three finalists in the running to potentially land the coveted gig.

But, according to Caelynn, becoming the next Bachelorette is the furthest thing from her mind.

"I hate that The Bachelorette got brought up," she told Colton when he questioned her on their one-on-one date. "That blows my mind. That honestly blows my mind. That's not why I'm here."

They don't want to get engaged

“They've also said that they didn't really think they were ready to get engaged at the end of this," Tayshia said.

Colton was clearly distraught by this comment, as he's revealed that it's his "biggest fear" to end up choosing someone (or even worse, losing his virginity to someone) who is not ready to commit in the long run. “That was said?” he questioned in disbelief.

Caelynn was quick to debunk this rumor as well, calling it "completely fabricated."

"The readiness I feel is in my heart and it's not something that someone can look at from the outside and just know," she said. "The only person who knows if I'm ready for marriage is me. And I am. I'm 100% ready."

The former beauty queen explained that she wouldn't voluntarily endure the "emotional hell" that is the Bachelor experience if she only wanted a boyfriend. "I am here for an engagement," she said.

They want to reap the benefits of being on television.

Fame and lucrative opportunities will likely come along for any contestant who gets a decent amount of screen-time, but that's obviously not what Colton is looking for.

"They're interested in, you know, what parties they're going to hit up after this and the people they're going to get to know and, like, where they're going to go," Tayshia said, adding that they still have "a lot to figure out."

Despite being seemingly confident that these conversations took place, it doesn't appear as though Tayshia actually heard Caelynn or Cassie say anything first-hand. The 28-year-old explained that after former contestant Katie Morton warned Colton about people in the house with ulterior motives, the remaining contestants noticed that Caelynn and Cassie were the only ones to act defensively.

"We all talked about it, and we all were like, 'Who do you possibly think that [Katie] could be talking about?' I just think it's kind of funny that we all came up with the same conclusion."

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC