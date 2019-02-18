'The Bachelor' Episode 7: Who's Here for the Wrong Reasons? (RECAP)

[SPOILER ALERT: This recap features spoilers from the Season 23, Episode 7 of The Bachelor.]

Colton Underwood is just one episode away from meeting his final four contestant's families, but it doesn't seem like getting there is easy. On Monday night's new episode, the contestants are pitted against each other after Tayshia spilled the beans about who she thinks isn't on the show for the right reasons — and now, we finally know who's made it to hometown dates.

Here's what you might have missed on The Bachelor:

Tayshia Dished On Caelynn & Cassie

Colton and his ladies are headed to Denver, where Tayshia scored the first one-on-one date. But it wasn't just an opportunity for him to get to know her better... it was also an opportunity to fill her in on things she'd overheard from his other contestants.

According to Tayshia, she'd heard Cassie and Caelynn talking about wanting to be the next Bachelorette and making plans for after the show. That obviously threw Colton for a major loop, but he still managed to enjoy the rest of his time with Tayshia anyway.

But when it was Caelynn's turn for a one-on-one date, she denied everything, and things got seriously emotional when they sat down to talk it out. Caelynn promised that she had never felt this way about anyone before, and Colton seemed to believe her and even handed over the date rose. For now, she's safe — and both she and Tayshia are headed to hometowns.

Hannah B. Met The Parents

On Hannah's one-on-one date, she was lucky enough to be brought over to Colton's parents' house, which gave her the chance to drink wine with Colton's mom and talking about her experience so far. In the meantime, Colton talked to his dad about his feelings for Hannah, admitting that he wasn't quite in love with her just yet, and it seemed to make something click with him — and not in a good way.

Hannah noticed that on their way back from meeting up with their parents, Colton was acting a little different, and things only went downhill from there. At dinner, he told her he didn't see himself ever returning her feelings, and sent her home early, totally blindsiding her in the process.

"The desire of my heart is to be loved so fearlessly by somebody," Hannah admitted in the limo. "I'll wait 'til whenever that is."

Getting To The Bottom Of Things

Who will be the light at the end of Colton's tunnel? 🚂#TheBachelor @colton pic.twitter.com/X4O77b3A6v — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 19, 2019

With just Hannah G., Cassie, Kirpa, and Heather remaining without roses, Colton had some tough choices to make, but then, his job got a little bit easier. Heather realized she wasn't ready for Colton to meet her family, so she decided to take herself out of the running and head home.

But then, that left Colton to confront Cassie about everything Tayshia said about her, and like Caelynn, she denied everything. Colton believed her, too, but that did absolutely nothing to quell the argument that went down between Cassie and Kirpa, who swore up and down that Tayshia's intel was legit.

Who's Going To Hometowns?

The rose ceremony wasn't like a traditional rose ceremony — Colton gave out the remaining roses privately, one by one. First, Hannah G. got one, which only left one more... and it was getting really tense, knowing the drama between Kirpa and Cassie was getting worse by the second.

In fact, Caelynn got so tired of the drama that she took it upon herself to take Colton aside and talk to him about something off camera. Whatever she said led him to sit down with both Cassie and Kirpa at the same time, handing the last remaining rose to Cassie. Awkward.

Hannah G., Tayshia, Caelynn, Cassie — hope you're ready for hometowns, and a lot more drama. The fence jump might not have happened this episode, but next week? Could totally be the week.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC