Is 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Still a Virgin? Well, About That...

If you were waiting to find out if Colton Underwood is still a virgin after this season of The Bachelor, you might be waiting a very long time. Despite his virginity being a very popular topic in nearly every single episode since the January premiere, there's a good chance fans may be left in the dark indefinitely.

“I didn’t think my virginity was going to be as big of a topic as it was and I’ve been very open and candid about it," Colton said on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this year. "But things change when you get into a relationship. Now there’s two people in that relationship and I’m not going to be as open and candid with that."

View this post on Instagram living my best life. A post shared by Colton S. Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Feb 12, 2019 at 10:10am PST

So, basically, if Colton ends up with anyone at the end of this whole thing, you can kiss your virginity questions goodbye. But in the meantime, he has no problem playing along with the storyline on social media. Just last week, the former football player took to Instagram to post this photo above wearing a "Virginity Rocks" T-shirt.

"Living my best life," he captioned the pic.

And he's not the only one to get in on the fun. Shortly before the season started, ABC shared a photo of Colton recreating the 40-Year-Old Virgin movie poster with the caption, "The wait is almost over...for #TheBachelor premiere, that is."

Still, the question remains unanswered... and will likely stay that way through the Fantasy Suite dates, the fence-jumping moment, and the season finale (a two-night event: March 11 and March 12 — save the date!).

Even ex-girlfriend Tia Booth doesn't seem optimistic about the status of Colton's virginity. "I don't think he [loses his virginity]," she said when chatting with Entertainment Tonight on February 12. "I think he's going to wait for f***ing ever. Just to say that he did."

