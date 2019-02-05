ABC at TCA 2019: Bob Saget's New Series, 'Bachelor' Goes Live, 'American Housewife' Gets Musical

Television Critics Association 2019 Winter Press Tour News:

Season Renewals

The Good Doctor, Season 3

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6

A Million Little Things, Season 2

Shark Tank, Season 11

Modern Family, Season 11 (final season)

Bachelor News

Fans will gets to watch the end of Colton Underwood's journey to find love live! The Season 23 finale will air Monday, March 11, 8/7c, and Tuesday, March 12, 8/7c, on ABC.

Colton will join host Chris Harrison and a studio audience on both nights as America watches his gut-wrenching journey conclude.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special will air on Tuesday, March 5, 8/7c, on ABC.

American Housewife

American Housewife will air two special music-themed episodes this spring. The American Idol episode, airing Tuesday, March 19, 8/7c, includes special appearances by music industry forces and the superstar judges of ABC’s American Idol, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest.

The episode follows Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) dream of becoming a musical superstar. Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg (Diedrich Bader) are skeptical when Taylor announces she will use her college fund to travel to Los Angeles, audition for “American Idol,” wow the judges and become an overnight sensation; but Taylor’s passion is undeniable.

Meanwhile, the season finale will air on Tuesday, May 21, 8/7c, on ABC.

Videos After Dark

ABC will air a special first-look episode of Videos After Dark, a new comedy reality series hosted by comedian Bob Saget and featuring home videos with an edgier twist, Tuesday, March 12 10/9c, following the epic conclusion to the two-night season finale of The Bachelor.

As the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Saget is no stranger to the world of home videos, and this hour-long episode will center on videos from Vin Di Bona’s vast video vault, highlighted by Saget’s comedic commentary and catered to a more mature audience.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel will be taking his show to Las Vegas starting April 1, for the first time ever.