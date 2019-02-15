'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Jane & Weller Get Some Good News (VIDEO)

After a rather long streak of bad luck, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) are on a road to recovery with some hopeful news in Friday's episode of Blindspot.

TV Insider has an exclusive clip from the installment, "Though This Be Madness, Yet There Is Method In't," which finds the beloved characters finally getting a break.

"Fans should be looking out for some really lovely romance between Kurt and Jane," teases director Ramaa Mosley, "and incredibly intense challenges that Zapata (Audrey Esparza) and Boston (Josh Dean) must overcome. Also, pay attention to the fight scenes, which I had so much fun working on with Chris the fight choreographer!"

As part of NBC's gender parity program for directors, Female Forward, Mosley is a welcome addition to the group. "Being chosen from the NBC's Female Forward program was such a privilege and having the Blindspot team invite me to direct an episode was very exciting. Both of my feature films [The Brass Teapot and Lost Child] have had strong female leads and I am passionate about directing work that puts women at the forefront."

"I have directed commercials, documentaries and feature films, but working on Blindspot was totally distinct," she says. "Blindspot is the first episode of television that I've directed, and what sets it apart from my other projects is the incredible team behind the show and in front of the camera.

It really is in the details as she sings the praises of Blindspot's crew. "I really was blown away by Martin [Gero], the creator of the show, and the group he has brought together to make it happen. Viewers never get to meet Joy [Lane], the amazing script supervisor who keeps her eyes on the continuity, or Christina [Kim], one of the super talented writers who wrote my episode and created an amazing world, or Annie [Miller], the incredible prop master who chooses the perfect car, cup or weapon (and then offers you up 20 choices for each)."

"The entire cast is so driven and dedicated... I don't think people realize how much thought and research Sully puts into Kurt's character and emotional arc for each episode... he's incredibly invested, as is Jaimie who is very technically precise and approaches her character in a very physical and deep way," Mosley reveals.

Lucky for fans, we have your sneak peek at tonight's episode in the clip below.

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC