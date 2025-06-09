‘Blindspot’ Streaming on Netflix: How Did the Series End for Jane Doe?

Blindspot may have ended five years ago (July 23, 2020), but with all the seasons now streaming on Netflix, when better to revisit how it ended? After all, it wasn’t so clear.

Blindspot premiered in 2015 and ran for five seasons on NBC. It follows Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander), who wakes in a duffel back in Times Square with no memory of who she is or how she got there. She begins working with the FBI to put the pieces together, and what follows is a tangled web of secrets, revelations, and so much more.

But how did it end? Could there be a spinoff? Read on for all that, then vote in our poll below.

Who starred on Blindspot?

In addition to Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Blindspot‘s main cast was Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller, Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza as Natasha “Tasha” Zapata, and Ashley Johnson as Patterson. Other notable cast members included Ukweli Roach as Robert Borden, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Bethany Mayfair, Archie Panjabi as Nas Kamal, Luke Mitchell as Roman Briggs, Michelle Hurd as Ellen “Shepherd” Briggs, Ennis Esmer as Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Madeline Burke.

How did Blindspot end?

Jane Doe was exposed to the same drug, ZIP, that erased her mind again, but Patterson’s antidote kept that from happening. It didn’t, however, keep her from suffering other side effects like hallucinations. What she needed was more of the antidote, but she also needed to be able to remember where mercenary Ivy Sands (Julee Cerda) was going to detonate a ZIP bomb. The team successfully stopped the bomb (which was in Times Square, of course) and got Jane the antidote she needed in time. Then everyone planned their next steps: Jane and Kurt and their family, Zapata, now a mother, working as a private investigator, and adventures for Patterson and Rich DotCom.

It seemed like a very happily ever after for everyone … until Kurt spoke about how lucky they were to be sitting there together. “There’s some world, somewhere, where this dinner never happened,” he said, and Jane seemingly had flashes of that world, in which she died and was zipped into a body bag in Times Square. “Jane, you okay?” Kurt asked. “Yeah, I’m good,” she replied.

Is Jane Doe alive or dead at the end of Blindspot‘s finale?

That’s up for interpretation, creator Martin Gero told TV Insider after the finale in July 2020.

“I think the ending speaks for itself,” he said. “I think what’s really amazing about [the end] is everyone that sees it has a completely different interpretation. It’s almost like a Rorschach test, but you kind of see what you want to see in that ending, which is great. That’s what we wanted. I certainly have a strong opinion about what happened, but I would hate for my opinion on that ending to inform or to change someone else’s opinion on what happened.”

Could there be a Blindspot spinoff?

After the finale aired in July 2020, there were questions about possible spinoffs following Zapata or Patterson and Rich DotCom, but there was never anything in the works.

“I’d be super open to it. I mean, Audrey is part of the…she’s a star, I think, since the beginning, and if anyone wants to do a Zapata P.I. spinoff, they know where to find me. I’d love to do it,” Gero told Deadline right after the finale.

As for the possibility of one about Patterson and Rich DotCom’s adventures, he told TVLine, “That would be a dream. They’re totally incredible, and I love those characters.”

It doesn’t seem like either or another Blindspot spinoff will happen, but considering how many revivals, reboots, and spinoffs there are these days, who knows what the future will hold?