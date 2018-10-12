'Blindspot' Stars Jaimie Alexander & Sullivan Stapleton Talk Season 4, Tokyo & Tattoos (VIDEO)

Fans of Blindspot are in for a treat when the show returns for Season 4 on October 12, and stars Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton dropped by our New York Comic Con suite to tease the new season.

So what's next for Jane (Alexander) and Weller (Stapleton)? The on-screen couple sat down with Emily Aslanian to talk about everything — including Jane's persona Remi, who will play a major role in new episodes.

In the fourth season, Remi will take over Jane's body and manipulate the ones she loves. "We start of the season with her tricking everybody that she's still Jane," Alexander teases. Part of this manipulation even involves Jane and Weller's wedding videos.

As for shooting on location in Tokyo, Stapleton unfortunately had to miss out, as his character's in a coma. But Alexander promises that it will be a great time, revealing that it took three days to shoot an "epic" sword fight.

Stapleton teased Weller's Season 4 challenges as well, as he wakes one day to find his wife isn't the same person as before. And things turn silly when the co-stars launch into a discussion about which Jane tattoo Alexander would want.

All of these topics and more in the full interview below.

Blindspot, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 12, 8/7c, NBC