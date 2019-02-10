History Announces 'Knightfall' Season 2 Premiere Date; See Mark Hamill in Action in First Trailer

Forget lightsabers — think medieval swords.

That's what we'll see in the second season of History's period drama, Knightfall, when Mark Hamill (Stars Wars franchise, BAFTA-winning voice of The Joker) joins the series. History announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday that it will launch its sophomore season on March 25 (10/9c).

In the second season, the series, which goes inside medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, will take an even more brutal view of the era, which races towards the demise of the Templar Order, which happened on Friday the 13th, 1307.

With the addition of Hamill, who plays a battle-hardened Knights Templar veteran, the season also focuses on themes such as power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and, ultimately, an epic war between church and state. The series also stars Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey, Gunpowder) as noble and courageous senior brother of the Knights Templar, Landry du Lauzon.

Co-starring are Ed Stoppard (The Crown), Pádraic Delaney (The Wind That Shakes the Barley, The Tudors), Simon Merrells (Spartacus), Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) and Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) as Pope Boniface VIII.

Here is the trailer for the second season:

Knightfall, Season 2 launches Monday, March 25, 10/9c, History