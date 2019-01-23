'Knightfall': See Mark Hamill in Action the First Season 2 Promo (VIDEO)

History Channel just unveiled the first tease of Season 2 of Knightfall featuring the one and only Mark Hamill!

The Star Wars icon joins the period drama series as Talus while Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey, Gunpowder) returns as Landry.

Talus is "a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order."

In the promo, we learned that Talus has a moral conflict with Landry, who is a courageous and headstrong Templar Knight. "Leave us Landry," the voiceover warns. "Free of our rules, free of our vows, leave us and never return."

Knightfall explores a dark time in history from the Templar perspective, embracing an authentically grittier, darker, and more brutal Medieval period than has ever been seen before. The drama series goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages. It digs deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.

Knightfall, Coming Soon, History Channel