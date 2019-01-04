'Vikings' to End After Six Seasons on History Channel

History Channel's popular period drama, Vikings, is set to end after its upcoming 20-episode sixth season. But this may not be the last time fans see the bloodied Nordic warriors.

Series creator Michael Hirst and studio MGM Television are shopping around a new Vikings spinoff series that will continue the story, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

If the new series were to be picked up, writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) will join their team.

Vikings is currently halfway through its fifth season and production just finished on Season 6. Those episodes are set to begin airing later in 2019, pushing the series finale likely to 2020.

More details to come