'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Celebrates Stage Dedication at Warner Brothers Studios

History was made on Thursday on the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Burbank with the dedication of Stage 25 heretofore deemed The Big Bang Theory Stage.

The dedication celebrated the 279 episodes that the series will have once it wraps up its twelve-season run in May. Members of the Television Critics Association were invited to attend the event following a run-through of episode 17 of the current season.

The Big Bang Theory executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and Bill Prady, in a joint statement, said: “For 12 years and almost 300 episodes, The Big Bang Theory has considered Stage 25 its home. We’re honored that the series can now become a part of the history of this legendary studio which has been home to so many amazing films and television shows.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Warner Bros. Chairman & CEO Kevin Tsujihara and Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Content Officer Peter Roth as well as series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Kevin Sussman, executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and Bill Prady, and director Mark Cendrowski. The final episode of The Big Bang Theory will shoot on Tuesday, April 30, to air later in May 2019 (Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS).

This is only the fifth time a stage on the Warner Brothers Studios lot has been "named." Other stages include The Friends Stage (Stage 24 in 2004), The ER Stage (Stage 11, 2009), The Ellen Stage (Stage 1, 2015) and The Two and a Half Men Stage (Stage 26, 2015).

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS.