Gina Rodriguez Shares New Details for the 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoff

The CW confirmed the Jane the Virgin spinoff series, Jane the Novela, is moving forward with a pilot order from the network.

It's been described as a telenovela anthology series, where each season is based off one of Jane Villanueva's (Gina Rodriguez) fictional novels. Keeping with tradition, Rodriguez will serve as the show's narrator and executive producer. Jennie Snyder Urman — the showrunner of Jane — will also serve as an EP, and Valentine Garza penned the pilot.

The potential first season will take place at a Napa Valley Vineyard and be filled with family secrets and drama.

During the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Snyder Urman and Rodriguez spoke about their new series, and revealed that Jane characters will "probably not" show up in the spinoff's first year.

“Once we get a year where we establish new characters, then we can see what comes," Snyder Urman told reporters. "I love [the Jane the Virgin] cast I’d be lucky to work with every single one of them again and I really hope to."

“We establish new characters and new faces and have Jane’s voice narrate it, then we can see what comes," she added.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez teased to Entertainment Weekly that the pilot is “fantastic" and "unbelievable." She added, "We hope we can give something just as great as we did with Jane the Virgin.”

