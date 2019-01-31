The CW Picks Up 'Riverdale,' 'Supernatural' & 8 More Shows For 2019-20

It was like Renewal Christmas at The CW's TCA 2019 press tour presentation today in Pasadena, as network president Mark Pedowitz confirmed the pickups of 10 shows for next year's slate.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday—which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers," he said in a pre-session release of the Supergirl-Charmed pairing.

"In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning” continues Pedowitz. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multi-platform programming strategy and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

Making the cut so far are...

In addition to this massive batch, the network has pilot orders for Batwoman, Riverdale and Jane the Virgin spinoffs, an updated take on Nancy Drew and The Lost Boys.