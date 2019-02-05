'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Trailer: First Look at the Freeform Spinoff (VIDEO)

"People plan and God laughs."

That may be true, but ya'll should still count on March 20 to be the start of your new all-consuming, head-scratching, plot-twisting obsession. Why? That's when Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists finally brings the dark and sexy to Freeform!

Overseen by PLL maven I. Marlene King, the spinoff finds original cast members Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles as Ali DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, who have each (for reasons we won't spoil) relocated to the Pacific Northwest town of Beacon Heights.

There, the two frenemies get caught up with Descendants star Sofia Carson, Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford, a whole new batch of beautiful troublemakers — and at least one dead person.

Like the mothership, The Perfectionists is based on a series of novels by author Sara Shepard, although the books were not created as part of the PLL universe.

In addition to revealing the premiere date, Freeform also dropped the long-awaited trailer for the new thriller today. As you can tell, showrunner King is still the queen of setting the mood for murder in a small town filled with photogenic suspects.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, Freeform