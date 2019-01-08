'A Discovery of Witches,' 'The Passage' & More Books Coming to TV in 2019

Book fans, rejoice: Good Omens is hardly the only work being adapted for screens. Plan on these in 2019.

A Discovery of Witches

(Premieres Thursday, January 17, Sundance Now/Shudder)

After finding an enchanted manuscript, Yale professor/reluctant witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) starts an alliance (and forbidden fling) with a biochemist/vampire (Matthew Goode). Their task: solve the book's hidden mysteries. Based on Deborah Harkness's All Souls series, it has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

The Passage

(Premieres Monday, January 14, 9/8c, Fox)

In this sci-fi epic, based on Justin Cronin's apocalyptic trilogy, a government-created project has turned people into vampire creatures. Agent Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is on the run with Patient Zero, a young orphan (Saniyya Sidney) who may be the key to saving humanity.

Shrill

(Premieres Friday, March 15, Hulu)

Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant stars in this six-part take on Lindy West's hilarious memoir, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. Can Annie (Bryant) break from people's first impressions to become a successful journalist?

Catch-22

(Premieres Spring, Hulu)

Joseph Heller's darkly comic antiwar classic becomes a six-episode miniseries. Christopher Abbott plays Yossarian, the WWII bombardier trying to remain sane in an insane world, alongside Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie and George Clooney (also executive producer and director).

The Rook

(Premieres Summer, Starz)

Myfanwy Thomas (Emma Greenwell) wakes up with no memories, several supernatural powers and freaky foes on her tail. Turns out she's a London-based spy who must get her memories back — and fast! — in this take on Daniel O'Malley's debut novel.

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City

(Premieres 2019, Netflix)

It’s back to 28 Barbary Lane for Mary Ann Singleton (Ozark's Laura Linney), who returns to family and friends in San Francisco after decades away. Based on the later stories in Maupin's acclaimed nine-book series.

N0S4A2

(Premieres 2019, AMC)

Horror writer Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) is executive producer of this 10-episode adaptation of his bestseller. Zachary Quinto plays savage, immortal abductor Charlie Manx, who feeds off the souls of kids and dumps the remains in his strange "Christmasland."

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

(Premieres 2019, Freeform)

PLL producer I. Marlene King reunites with author Sara Shepard for more student secrets and murder. Plus, two familiar Rosewood faces — teacher Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and ever-manipulative Mona (Janel Parrish) — show up in Beacon Heights.