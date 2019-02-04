4 Hopes for Eden Sher's Role on 'Jane the Virgin'

Eden Sher's Middle spinoff series may not be moving forward at ABC but that doesn't mean she's out of work.

The actress will be appearing on the final season of Jane The Virgin in a recurring role, as confirmed by the show’s executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman at the 2019 TCA winter press tour.

Snyder Urman teased that Sher will "be involved in the telenovela world of Rogelio and River." As fans of the series know, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and River (Brook Shields) are starring in an American telenovela called The Passions of Steve and Brenda (inspired by The Passions of Santos), in which they're playing the first co-presidents of the United States.

The Passions Of Steve & Brenda!!! Coming soon!!! #LavenderUp pic.twitter.com/q3CFr2YlsE — Rogelio De La Vega!!! (@RogelioDeLaVega) September 17, 2018

So where will Sher factor into all of this? We break down the possibilities:

Young Producer or Actor on The Passions

Sher might be playing a young producer or newbie actor on The Passions, someone who River or Rogelio might take under his or her wing. It could make for a funny storyline if the two actors compete (naturally) over mentoring Sher's character, bringing her to events, inviting her to dinner, the works.

Star of a Competing Telenovela

Rogelio and River don't have the best history — remember the eyebrows fiasco or the wolf incident? So Sher could play the lead on another show that has better ratings and incite more drama between the two. A showdown of epic proportions would guarantee the laughs.

Michael's New Love Interest

Snyder could be leading us astray! In the Season 4 finale, Michael (Brett Dier) returned from the dead and he'll be back for the final season. What if Michael has a new life and a new significant other, played by Sher? A little love triangle (or love square?) between Sher's character, Michael, Jane (Gina Rodriguez), and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) would be interesting.

Someone's Long Lost Child

It is a telenovela and Michael is alive, so what can't happen on this show? Maybe River had a secret child — one she gave up for adoption and she's back to rekindle a relationship. Or someone in Rogelio's past got pregnant and didn't tell him?

Jane the Virgin, Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, March 27, The CW