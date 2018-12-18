Behind the Scenes of the Final Season of ‘Jane the Virgin’ (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Untitled design(73)
39948721_310738146174855_7813586596013238950_n
Instagram

Justin (Rafael) and Gina (Jane)

43698075_1275311752609731_4438562506727649101_n
Instagram

Yael Grobglas (Petra) with her twins from the show.

40318812_2114691058785555_7664000084821501442_n
Instagram

Brett (Michael), Gina (Jane), and Justin (Rafael)

43913159_2155322244491452_5035952612484204019_n
Instagram

Brett (Michael) and Gina (Jane)

42847829_251570605558859_2062992103560387295_n
Instagram

Yael (Petra)

41856662_478851452595850_6972136740340040124_n
Instagram

Brett (Michael) and Yael (Petra)

43438071_2072984326257299_2975695506086297600_n
Instagram

Justin (Rafael) and Gina (Jane)

40412874_501727080300307_4636242514353644306_n
Instagram

Gina (Jane) and Yael (Petra)

40357109_681966085493023_3400916147133735727_n
Instagram

Brett (Michael), Gina (Jane), and Justin (Rafael)

41724492_711191292578522_1952893463567632038_n
Instagram

Justin (Rafael), Yael (Petra), and Brett (Michael)

46841431_157606545200869_5964044760529648725_n
Instagram

Yael (Petra)

28766896_1007713499394954_8415418933913321472_n
Instagram

Justin (Rafael) and Gina (Jane)

1 of

Jane the Virgin is sadly coming to an end in 2019, which means the cast and crew are hard at work writing, directing, filming, and editing the show’s final scenes.

A lot needs to be explained in these episodes, as Season 4 left off with one of TV’s most shocking endings: the return of Michael (Brett Dier), who was previously believed to be dead! This leaves his widow, Jane (Gina Rodriguez), in an uncomfortable predicament as she was about to take her relationship with baby daddy Rafael (Justin Baldoni) to the next level.

5 Theories for How Michael Is Still Alive on 'Jane the Virgin'
Related

5 Theories for How Michael Is Still Alive on 'Jane the Virgin'

One thing about the Jane cast that sets them apart from others is that everyone seems to be very close outside of the show. So much so, they’re constantly posting goofy behind-the-scenes pics from set!

Click through the gallery above to see the cast hard at work (and play) in Season 5.

Jane the Virgin, Final Season, Wednesdays, 9/8c, 2019, The CW

Jane The Virgin

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Spills Show Secrets After Stunning $100K Win
Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambdukar in 'Ghosts' Season 3
2
Here’s Why There’s No New ‘Ghosts’ Tonight
Yogesh Raut on Jeopardy! TOC
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Yogesh Raut Speaks Out After Winning TOC
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2
4
‘Outlander’: Starz Unveils Season 7 Return Date
Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 2
5
Aisha Hinds Says Hen’s Still Hurting From Betrayal on ‘9-1-1’