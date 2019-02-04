Super Bowl LIII: The Patriots Won But the Ratings Didn't — Big Game Hits a 10-Year Low

The New England Patriots fans may have been cheering the team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but it seems like not many were actually tuned into this year's Super Bowl LIII.

The latest overnight ratings reveal that the big game is the lowest-rated in 10 years. The game apparently pulled in a 44.9 household rating based on the overnight metered markets Sunday.

Based on that number, the ratings are down 5 percent from last year's broadcast and the lowest since 2009's 42.1 rating. In 2018, the Super Bowl pulled in an average of 103.39 million viewers — the lowest since 2009's less than 100 million viewers.

Does the game's lowest-scoring win have something to do with it? Initial reactions to both the game and halftime show weren't great. It took until the fourth quarter for the game to exit its 3-3 score.

The 44.9 rating for the night peaked between 9:30 and 10pm ET as the game's final leg played out. Raising to a 47.3, the final quarter helped boost the game a bit, but remained low in comparison to past years.

Despite the low ratings, the Patriots went on to earn their sixth Super Bowl title joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most decorated Super Bowl champions.