Steve Carell & 'Office' Creator Reunite for Netflix's 'Space Force' Comedy Series

Listen up The Office fans! Those holding out hope for reunion, revival or reboot now have something to look forward to — a new Netflix comedy series co-created by Steve Carell and Office creator Greg Daniels. Can you say jackpot?

The streaming service revealed the news via their social channels Wednesday in a quick announcement video that includes a lot of info in the one-minute segment. For those wondering what the show is about — no it's not an Office revival — Space Force is a sitcom that will focus on the people responsible for the sixth branch of the armed forces.

Carell will also be back in front of the camera as the star of the comedy series. For those unaware of the significance of Space Force, it was a branch of the armed forces set up by President Trump, much to the public's confusion.

The preview explains the set-up in a series of title cards. The first one reads, "On June 18, 2018 the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States armed forces. The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks' or something."

Another title card continues, "This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out," which is giving us series Office vibes.

No release date is clear at this time, but the teaser says the series is coming soon. Unfortunately, "coming soon" could mean any date in the next year or so, but hopefully sooner rather than later!

This is Carell's second big TV role in the works. He was previously cast in Apple's still-untitled morning show series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, among many others.

