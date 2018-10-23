Steve Carell Returns to TV in Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Apple Drama

He's back... almost. Steve Carell is making a return to his original domain — television.

The actor, who has gained critical praise for his dramatic big-screen roles over the past few years, will make his first full-time TV return since exiting NBC's The Office in 2011. Carell will star alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming untitled morning show drama series for Apple, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The previously-announced, untitled series has already been ordered for two seasons and a total of 20 episodes. The drama will focus on the lives of those who bring the news and notes to the mornings of Americans via a show similar to Today or Good Morning America.

Carell is said to be playing Mitch Kessler, one of the morning show's anchors whose main struggle is remaining relevant in the constantly changing media world. His character will work alongside fellow anchors portrayed by Aniston and Witherspoon. The actor isn't the only one returning to TV — Aniston's role on the show marks her first major TV gig since Friends wrapped in 2004.

The actor has had a slew of big gigs since The Office, including films such as The Big Short, Battle of the Sexes, Crazy Stupid Love, and Foxcatcher, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. He's currently starring in new films Beautiful Boy and Vice.

Carell's most recent TV credit includes co-creating, writing, and executive producing the Rashida Jones-starring Angie Tribeca for TBS.