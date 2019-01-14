'Alaskan Bush People' New Season Coming in Spring

The Alaskan Bush People saga will continue on Discovery Channel.

Season 9* begins on Sunday, March 3, with three (!) "new" episodes beginning at 8/7c.

Last season, the Brown family moved to Washington (henceforth known as "Bushington") after scrapping plans to move to Colorado. This after being exiled to Southern California following more than three decades of sometimes living in Alaska.

The Browns established North Star Ranch (known as "Brown Star Ranch" in these parts) and completed construction of a barn for livestock. Meanwhile, we were told the family spent their nights in teepees and Mother Ami — still recovering from lung cancer — spent her nights in a trailer.

Eldest son Matt, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, left the family last summer and enrolled in a treatment program in California. He posted on Instagram that he has been discharged from the facility.

Season 9 episodes were filmed late last summer, and Matt was not involved in the season's production. It is unknown if he'll return to the show in the future.

Among the other highlights from last season, youngest son Noah returned to the family after surgery to remove his gallbladder left him with a "dinted" diaphragm. Despite his freakish deformity, Noah was married to fiancée Rhain Merrill in a ceremony that received 10 minutes of amateurishly shot footage at the end of the season finale. The couple is expecting their first child in spring.

Youngest daughter Rainy had many successes last season, most notably her victory in a stinky foot contest.

*The exact number of Alaskan Bush People seasons is in dispute.

Alaskan Bush People Season 9, Sunday, March 3, 8/7c, Discovery Channel